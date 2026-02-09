Previous
The little family by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3316

The little family

came to their favourite tree which is behind our fence. I have no idea where the chick is born, probably on the other side where I took the last photos a few months previous.

This is the spot where they have been coming to which either 1or 2 chicks, for the last 15 years. I always look forward to their wonderful amusing expressions, and am happy to see them here.
9th February 2026 9th Feb 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
908% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Cute family
February 9th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they must have to work hard to protect
February 9th, 2026  
Babs ace
Aw what a sweet little family
February 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact