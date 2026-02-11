Previous
The chick knows what hit has to do. by ludwigsdiana
The chick knows what hit has to do.

I wonder if there is any kind of communication between them, or if it senses that it needs to be closer to the parents. They are so amazing to watch.

My camera is pretty quiet, so it cannot be the shutter anymore.
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
