Previous
Photo 3327
The photobomber
ran through my shot as he was trying to get away. The one that I didturbed looked just as confused.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Fun shots
Tags
dikkops
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great selective focus, that eye on the back bird is great
February 20th, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
So much detail and yet they blend in
February 20th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Wouldn’t know it was a run through, great timing.
February 20th, 2026
