The photobomber by ludwigsdiana
The photobomber

ran through my shot as he was trying to get away. The one that I didturbed looked just as confused.

20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great selective focus, that eye on the back bird is great
February 20th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
So much detail and yet they blend in
February 20th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Wouldn’t know it was a run through, great timing.
February 20th, 2026  
