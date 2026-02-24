Previous
Another one ready to move on

when it saw me. Some just stay put, I think those are older ones that know me by now. This looks like a youngster.

Some might be wondering why the ground looks so terrible. The rows between the olive trees have been ploughed for the first time. They say it is better for the water to get to the roots.
