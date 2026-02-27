Previous
It rained on Sunday by ludwigsdiana
It rained on Sunday

and I saw this wet bird just sitting there. Maybe he was happy as it had been very hot here.
27th February 2026 27th Feb 26

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Great capture. I bet it helped to bird to cool off.
February 27th, 2026  
oh what a relief to get some rain!
February 27th, 2026  
I hope he's feeling cooler
February 27th, 2026  
