Photo 3334
It rained on Sunday
and I saw this wet bird just sitting there. Maybe he was happy as it had been very hot here.
27th February 2026
27th Feb 26
3
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues.
Tags
dikkop
Susan Klassen
ace
Great capture. I bet it helped to bird to cool off.
February 27th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh what a relief to get some rain!
February 27th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
I hope he's feeling cooler
February 27th, 2026
