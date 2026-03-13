Previous
Blue shapes by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3348

Blue shapes

Unfortunately they were not doing as well as usual due to our drought. It has also been very windy and difficult o focus on them.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
917% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
a lovely soft shade of blue & very pretty... we have had floods of rain causing havoc... i'm looking forward to a day of sunshine.
March 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact