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Purple Shapes by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3349

Purple Shapes

The aggies did particularly well this season.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Chris Cook ace
Very cool edit.
March 14th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Lovely!
March 14th, 2026  
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