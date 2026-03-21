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Purple Textures by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3356

Purple Textures

The aggies are a bit wabi sabi and have created their own textures too.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Gorgeous colour
March 21st, 2026  
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