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Twins? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3372

Twins?

I couldn't resist these two relatively new additions to the field. The backdrop is a huge strawberry field.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw, so sweet, and love each other's company ! fav
April 6th, 2026  
narayani ace
Very cute
April 6th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
April 6th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Cuddles
April 6th, 2026  
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