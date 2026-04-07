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My young visitors in the olive grove, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3373

My young visitors in the olive grove,

right behind our fence. These young males have been kicked out of the herd by the leading Ram.

Since a few weeks, they are roaming around on the estate and feasting on our garden plants.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Beverley ace
they are soo beautiful... & look calm & content
April 7th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks great.
April 7th, 2026  
Mags ace
A very lovely capture.
April 7th, 2026  
Merrelyn ace
What will happen to them if they are no longer part of the herd?
April 7th, 2026  
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