Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3373
My young visitors in the olive grove,
right behind our fence. These young males have been kicked out of the herd by the leading Ram.
Since a few weeks, they are roaming around on the estate and feasting on our garden plants.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
11769
photos
262
followers
158
following
924% complete
View this month »
3366
3367
3368
3369
3370
3371
3372
3373
Latest from all albums
3369
3371
3372
3378
3370
3379
3371
3373
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Fun shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
springbuck-olive-grove
Beverley
ace
they are soo beautiful... & look calm & content
April 7th, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks great.
April 7th, 2026
Mags
ace
A very lovely capture.
April 7th, 2026
Merrelyn
ace
What will happen to them if they are no longer part of the herd?
April 7th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close