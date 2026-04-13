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Photo 3379
They were just too cute,
and obviously realised someone was not too far away.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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howozzie
ace
What a beautiful and tender photo. Makes my heart feel good.
April 14th, 2026
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