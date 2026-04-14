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The Horny ones by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3380

The Horny ones

testing their strength, so that they can one day take over from the leading ram. He kicked 3 out of the herd a couple of months ago.

They take this very serious, and a few have been killed in fights with a leading ram already. Nature can also be very cruel in the wild.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Diana

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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
So sweet ! fav
April 14th, 2026  
narayani ace
Beautiful animals
April 14th, 2026  
Allison Maltese ace
Neat shot of these two butting heads.
April 14th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Great shot of these young ones testing things out.
April 14th, 2026  
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