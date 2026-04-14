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Previous
Photo 3380
The Horny ones
testing their strength, so that they can one day take over from the leading ram. He kicked 3 out of the herd a couple of months ago.
They take this very serious, and a few have been killed in fights with a leading ram already. Nature can also be very cruel in the wild.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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springbuck
Beryl Lloyd
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So sweet ! fav
April 14th, 2026
narayani
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Beautiful animals
April 14th, 2026
Allison Maltese
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Neat shot of these two butting heads.
April 14th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Great shot of these young ones testing things out.
April 14th, 2026
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