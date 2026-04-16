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Previous
Photo 3382
Jut one look
and off he went! I did get a disappointed look from the one in front!
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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4
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dorper-sheep
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute capture.
April 16th, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
Great dof capture
April 16th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Such a neat shot with great details :)
April 16th, 2026
April
ace
I like this composition with it's lines and color rhythms.
April 16th, 2026
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