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Jut one look by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3382

Jut one look

and off he went! I did get a disappointed look from the one in front!
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute capture.
April 16th, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Great dof capture
April 16th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Such a neat shot with great details :)
April 16th, 2026  
April ace
I like this composition with it's lines and color rhythms.
April 16th, 2026  
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