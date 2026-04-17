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Previous
Photo 3383
This one is a bit older,
and looks rather smug.
17th April 2026
17th Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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ankole-cattle
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool capture.
April 17th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot !
April 17th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Wow, great shot
April 17th, 2026
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