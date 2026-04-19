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Previous
Photo 3385
The grazer finally looked up
and I got the shot I wanted.
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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cape-buffalo
John Falconer
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Well done. He looks like he’s got you sized up.
April 19th, 2026
Beverley
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they are sooo handsome.
April 19th, 2026
Jennifer
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Lol, great shot!
April 19th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Such lovely beasts !
April 19th, 2026
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