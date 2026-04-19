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The grazer finally looked up by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3385

The grazer finally looked up

and I got the shot I wanted.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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John Falconer ace
Well done. He looks like he’s got you sized up.
April 19th, 2026  
Beverley ace
they are sooo handsome.
April 19th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Lol, great shot!
April 19th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such lovely beasts !
April 19th, 2026  
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