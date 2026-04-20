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Previous
Photo 3386
It's a little girl!
I don't think I have seen such little ones before, except as a child on the farm.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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calves
narayani
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So sweet
April 20th, 2026
Issi Bannerman
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How lovely!
April 20th, 2026
Beverley
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Very beautiful to see... whats so wonderful is they look really cared for.
April 20th, 2026
Mags
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Adorable capture.
April 20th, 2026
katy
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A great shot of the two of them
April 20th, 2026
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