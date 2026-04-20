Previous
It's a little girl! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3386

It's a little girl!

I don't think I have seen such little ones before, except as a child on the farm.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
927% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

narayani ace
So sweet
April 20th, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely!
April 20th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful to see... whats so wonderful is they look really cared for.
April 20th, 2026  
Mags ace
Adorable capture.
April 20th, 2026  
katy ace
A great shot of the two of them
April 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact