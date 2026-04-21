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He seems to have an itch, and he's watching me! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3387

He seems to have an itch, and he's watching me!

It must be a big one, if he needs his teeth ;-)I
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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LManning (Laura) ace
Those are impressive teeth! Lovely catch light in the eye.
April 21st, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautiful.... very handsome
April 21st, 2026  
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