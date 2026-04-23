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Previous
Photo 3389
I did get a close up before he left!
I was lucky to get the curved horn as he moved before he left.
Sorry I have been MIA, I will catch up as usual tomorow morning.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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katy
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FAV fabulous close up, composition and subject!
April 23rd, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Wonderful
April 23rd, 2026
Chris Cook
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Marvelous closeup. It looks as if he’s poking himself in the eye.
April 23rd, 2026
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