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I did get a close up before he left! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3389

I did get a close up before he left!

I was lucky to get the curved horn as he moved before he left.

Sorry I have been MIA, I will catch up as usual tomorow morning.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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katy ace
FAV fabulous close up, composition and subject!
April 23rd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 23rd, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
Marvelous closeup. It looks as if he’s poking himself in the eye.
April 23rd, 2026  
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