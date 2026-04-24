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Photo 3390
One big happy family.
It is seldom that one finds them all together like this. As if they were waiting for me ;-)
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Beverley
ace
ahhh so special to see them all together & so happy & relaxed.
Their probably thinklng 'look that lovely smiley ladies back... give her a smile & a calm look...
April 24th, 2026
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Their probably thinklng 'look that lovely smiley ladies back... give her a smile & a calm look...