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Those tiny horns, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3391

Those tiny horns,

and that sweet little face. It was difficult to tear myself away.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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gloria jones ace
Great capture...I can see the tiny horns :).
April 25th, 2026  
katy ace
There is something compelling about those little faces isn’t there?!
April 25th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aw! so sweet wit his tiny horns emerging !
April 25th, 2026  
Allison Maltese ace
I like your composition here.
April 25th, 2026  
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