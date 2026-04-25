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Photo 3391
Those tiny horns,
and that sweet little face. It was difficult to tear myself away.
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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little-kids
gloria jones
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Great capture...I can see the tiny horns :).
April 25th, 2026
katy
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There is something compelling about those little faces isn’t there?!
April 25th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Aw! so sweet wit his tiny horns emerging !
April 25th, 2026
Allison Maltese
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I like your composition here.
April 25th, 2026
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