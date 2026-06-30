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Previous
Photo 3457
Self portraits.
I think they did a wonderful job with the wall.
This will end part 1 of the murals in Sir lowry's Pass Village.
The rest of the tour went into the village to see the new murals on the buildings.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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slvp-wall
Zilli~
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Brilliant!
June 30th, 2026
Lis Lapthorn
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Great. Full of energy and life.
June 30th, 2026
Mags
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Lovely!
June 30th, 2026
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