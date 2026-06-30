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Self portraits. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3457

Self portraits.

I think they did a wonderful job with the wall.

This will end part 1 of the murals in Sir lowry's Pass Village.

The rest of the tour went into the village to see the new murals on the buildings.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Zilli~ ace
Brilliant!
June 30th, 2026  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Great. Full of energy and life.
June 30th, 2026  
Mags ace
Lovely!
June 30th, 2026  
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