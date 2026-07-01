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Previous
Photo 3458
We continued our walk,
and discovered some beautiful murals. This is house nr. 527 and the owner chose what he wanted them to paint.
There were a few dogs behind the gate, maybe more dogs than people.
I have just received my laptop back after one week! As one can imagine, I have to reset quite a few things.
I will be back to normal as from tomorrow morning :-)
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Zilli~
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Does brighten up the neighborhood!
July 1st, 2026
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