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We continued our walk, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3458

We continued our walk,

and discovered some beautiful murals. This is house nr. 527 and the owner chose what he wanted them to paint.

There were a few dogs behind the gate, maybe more dogs than people.

I have just received my laptop back after one week! As one can imagine, I have to reset quite a few things.

I will be back to normal as from tomorrow morning :-)
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Zilli~ ace
Does brighten up the neighborhood!
July 1st, 2026  
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