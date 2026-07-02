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Previous
Photo 3459
The other side of house nr 527,
which I posted yesterday. I loved all the pets they painted on the side wall.
I had the feeling there were more dogs than people in the village ;-)
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Jennifer
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Loving this one, it's my favourite of your mural finds. All those cute little doggy faces!
July 2nd, 2026
Diana
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@jesperani
I hope you recognised the cow Jennifer ;-)
July 2nd, 2026
Zilli~
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Fun one!
July 2nd, 2026
Tia
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What a fabulous mural!
July 2nd, 2026
gloria jones
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Nice one!
July 2nd, 2026
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