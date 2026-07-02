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The other side of house nr 527, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3459

The other side of house nr 527,

which I posted yesterday. I loved all the pets they painted on the side wall.

I had the feeling there were more dogs than people in the village ;-)
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
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Jennifer ace
Loving this one, it's my favourite of your mural finds. All those cute little doggy faces!
July 2nd, 2026  
Diana ace
@jesperani I hope you recognised the cow Jennifer ;-)
July 2nd, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Fun one!
July 2nd, 2026  
Tia ace
What a fabulous mural!
July 2nd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Nice one!
July 2nd, 2026  
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