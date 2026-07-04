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I felt so sorry for this little fellow, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3461

I felt so sorry for this little fellow,

he did not seem to be happy there.

Posting early as my sister has just arrived for the weekend. I will catch up tomorrow.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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