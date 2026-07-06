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Previous
Photo 3463
They even have a cresche,
for the little ones whose mums are out working all day.
I found it quite strange that there was razor wire, but I did not want to ask the reason for it.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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slpv-cresche
Beverley
ace
lovely art & colours
July 6th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely
July 6th, 2026
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