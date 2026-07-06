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They even have a cresche, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3463

They even have a cresche,

for the little ones whose mums are out working all day.

I found it quite strange that there was razor wire, but I did not want to ask the reason for it.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Beverley ace
lovely art & colours
July 6th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely
July 6th, 2026  
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