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Need to go to the toilet, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3464

Need to go to the toilet,

just look for a shack with a dog painted on it.

Charlie decided that it looks a bit better if everyone would paint their dog on their toilet.

Here in SA millions have no toilet, and they are all lined up in the roads in some of the townships.

It makes my blood boil when I see how the government is treating their people.

They live in villas which cost millions :-(

It should actually not be in my Fun album!
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Beverley ace
the paintings are very uplifting & i'm sure the locals like them.
i agree with your disappointment of the powers that be...
this artist is doing a truly marvelous job in sharing colourful Uplifting art... that may make them smile... & inspiring for the children to copy...
July 7th, 2026  
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