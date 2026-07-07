Need to go to the toilet,

just look for a shack with a dog painted on it.



Charlie decided that it looks a bit better if everyone would paint their dog on their toilet.



Here in SA millions have no toilet, and they are all lined up in the roads in some of the townships.



It makes my blood boil when I see how the government is treating their people.



They live in villas which cost millions :-(



It should actually not be in my Fun album!