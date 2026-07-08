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On the way to the see murals, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3465

On the way to the see murals,

we walked down one of the main roads.

I still don't have my laptop bck and am rather frustrated.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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