Previous
I just took a shot, we did not visit them. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3466

I just took a shot, we did not visit them.

Bobo is the leader of the pack.

Yay, I finally got my laptop back! Now crossing fingers that everything works as it should.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
949% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
A nice shot and beautiful signage! And how wonderful to have your laptop back, Diana! Yes- fingers and toes crossed for you! Fav
July 9th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact