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One of the small local shops, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3467

One of the small local shops,

"winkel" means shop in Afrikaans. It is still fully functional, this is what shops look like in the village.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Dorothy ace
Fun name for a shop. 😊. Mickey is popular everywhere!
July 10th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
I really like this. A colourful, documentary style shot that gives a peek at a different culture.
July 10th, 2026  
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