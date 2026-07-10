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Photo 3467
One of the small local shops,
"winkel" means shop in Afrikaans. It is still fully functional, this is what shops look like in the village.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Diana
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slpv-shop
Dorothy
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Fun name for a shop. 😊. Mickey is popular everywhere!
July 10th, 2026
Chris Cook
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I really like this. A colourful, documentary style shot that gives a peek at a different culture.
July 10th, 2026
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