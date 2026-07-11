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Photo 3468
Wayed, the proud painter.
He insisted on being in this shot.
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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slpv-wayed
JackieR
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Brilliant
July 11th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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And why not - his cheery smile adds to this colourful scene
July 11th, 2026
Chris Cook
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He makes the shot! This is quite wonderful and I love his shirt. Nicely done Diana.
July 11th, 2026
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