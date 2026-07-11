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Wayed, the proud painter. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3468

Wayed, the proud painter.

He insisted on being in this shot.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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JackieR ace
Brilliant
July 11th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
And why not - his cheery smile adds to this colourful scene
July 11th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
He makes the shot! This is quite wonderful and I love his shirt. Nicely done Diana.
July 11th, 2026  
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