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A bird and butterfly lover? by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3469

A bird and butterfly lover?

I am late today, I spent most of the day trying to get my lost folder in LR and corrupted file back.

After many installed programs and uninstalls, I finally retrieved it.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Beverley ace
Ooo Brilliant... very well done. a very lovely colourful capture
July 12th, 2026  
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