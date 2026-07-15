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A lovely colurful street scene as mural. by ludwigsdiana
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A lovely colurful street scene as mural.

15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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haskar ace
There are so many lovely murals around you and so many interesting artists.
July 15th, 2026  
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