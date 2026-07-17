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Previous
Photo 3474
A whole wall from such a small print!
that is what Charlie gives her painters to work with. I was in awe that they achieve such huge and beautiful murals from it.
He is working on the left half, an the girl in yesterdays post on the right half.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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slpv-mural-print
JackieR
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Talented artists
July 17th, 2026
Jennifer
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Very cool. He is doing a great job
July 17th, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Very nice
July 17th, 2026
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