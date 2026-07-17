Previous
A whole wall from such a small print! by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3474

A whole wall from such a small print!

that is what Charlie gives her painters to work with. I was in awe that they achieve such huge and beautiful murals from it.

He is working on the left half, an the girl in yesterdays post on the right half.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
951% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Talented artists
July 17th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Very cool. He is doing a great job
July 17th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
July 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact