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A great welcoming sign, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3480

A great welcoming sign,

it translates to new world or land in isiXhosa, which about 16% of our population speak.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely , bright and yes Welcoming
July 23rd, 2026  
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