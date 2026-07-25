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Soup for the villagers. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3482

Soup for the villagers.

I missed a day, many thanks to Susan @wakelys who spotted it.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Danette Thompson ace
Nice mural. Is there a story?
July 31st, 2026  
Beverley ace
beautiful artwork & eyecatching colours... bringing the villagers together...
July 31st, 2026  
Sally Ings
What a fabulous piece of artwork
July 31st, 2026  
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