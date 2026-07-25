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Photo 3482
Soup for the villagers.
I missed a day, many thanks to Susan
@wakelys
who spotted it.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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slpv-mural
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice mural. Is there a story?
July 31st, 2026
Beverley
ace
beautiful artwork & eyecatching colours... bringing the villagers together...
July 31st, 2026
Sally Ings
What a fabulous piece of artwork
July 31st, 2026
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