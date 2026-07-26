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Photo 3482
A poweful mural and so well done!
I must admit that I always felt tempted to remove lines and rubbish, but I let it be. That's how they live and do not know it any better.
This mural is from a famous street art artist Faried Rueda. He also has an exhibition in the Straat Museum in Amsterdam.
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Mags
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Ooo! That's just fabulous.
July 26th, 2026
Dixie Goode
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Well spotted. It’s glorious. I wonder if the artist meant four eyes or was thinking of those false eyes some animals have, like types of butterflies. Usually to scare away bigger predators. It made me wonder about something enough larger than this to make such camouflaged features useful.
July 26th, 2026
gloria jones
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Great, detailed artwork
July 26th, 2026
Beverley
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beautiful to see...
July 26th, 2026
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