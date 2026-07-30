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I had the tree perfectly removed in PS, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3486

I had the tree perfectly removed in PS,

but it looked so naked, that I left it there.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Beverley ace
i like the tree... & the few green shoots on the right. I'd like to think theres a possibility that it could be done...
July 30th, 2026  
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