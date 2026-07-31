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Previous
Photo 3488
A good way to finish the series.
Thanks to everyone who regularly popped in, I hope it was not too much or too boring :-)
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Diana
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@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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Susan Wakely
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It makes such a colourful calendar albeit 1 day missing.
July 31st, 2026
katy
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This has been such a colorful and interesting series Dianna
July 31st, 2026
Diana
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@wakelys
Oops, thanks so much Susan! I have not been myself lately, I missed you too ;-)
July 31st, 2026
Mags
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Cool artwork!
July 31st, 2026
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