Early morning 1

As I get out more often early in the morning, I will dedicate this album to shots with my cell through the windscreen while hubby is driving.



This is the road that takes us to the N2, our national road, on the way to Strand, where my husband plays golf. I have the car for the next 4-5 hours, do my shopping and look for photo ops.



Although I have straightened some, there has been no other editing.