Previous
Following the moon by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3490

Following the moon

with a drive by shot taken with my cell. Those white buses are on the national road where we are headed.

I ended up on the beach, but used my camera there last month.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
956% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely moon and sky.
August 2nd, 2026  
Brigette ace
Lovely sky
August 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact