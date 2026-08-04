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A band of low lying clouds, by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3492

A band of low lying clouds,

almost covering the Helderberg.

One of the main reasons for this album, is that it will be the last winter I have these views.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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