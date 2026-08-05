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Another gas station on the other side. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 3493

Another gas station on the other side.

It never ceases to amaze me how different the sky always is.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I need to update my profile. 2025 has not been a great year for me, due to loss of friends and own health issues. To crown...
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