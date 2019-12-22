Sign up
Photo 1073
The Spotted Eagle Owl
has finally returned to a tree in my neighbours garden. Two of them used to be there regularly , then they disappeared for a long time. This one is here on it's own and I hope it will stay a while.
22nd December 2019
22nd Dec 19
Diana Ludwigs
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
so-glad-the-owl-is-back
Milanie
What fascinating birds you gett vvt mlm
December 22nd, 2019
