Previous
Next
The Spotted Eagle Owl by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1073

The Spotted Eagle Owl

has finally returned to a tree in my neighbours garden. Two of them used to be there regularly , then they disappeared for a long time. This one is here on it's own and I hope it will stay a while.
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

Diana Ludwigs

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
293% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What fascinating birds you gett vvt mlm
December 22nd, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise