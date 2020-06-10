Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1244
Cotyledon orbiculata
or pigs ears. I love the way the closed buds look like hearts.
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
24th May 2020 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pigs-ears-heart-shaped-buds
Monique
ace
Nice shot
June 10th, 2020
