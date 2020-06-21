Previous
White eyes are so inquisitive by ludwigsdiana
White eyes are so inquisitive

and skittish. They seem to be pretty nervous when up at the feeder and keep looking around.
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details

Valerie Chesney
This one is certainly alert here.
June 21st, 2020  
Kathy A
I like how his head has turned allowing us to see both eyes
June 21st, 2020  
