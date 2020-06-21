Sign up
Photo 1255
White eyes are so inquisitive
and skittish. They seem to be pretty nervous when up at the feeder and keep looking around.
21st June 2020
21st Jun 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
22nd May 2020 2:03pm
Tags
white-eye-feeder-texture-2lilowls
Valerie Chesney
ace
This one is certainly alert here.
June 21st, 2020
Kathy A
ace
I like how his head has turned allowing us to see both eyes
June 21st, 2020
