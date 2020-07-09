Previous
Masked Weaver by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1273

Masked Weaver

Different Weaver and a different nest. They all seem to have their own building style.
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Diana

Babs ace
This one seems to be showing off, hope the other weaver doesn't see it.
July 9th, 2020  
