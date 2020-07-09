Sign up
Photo 1273
Masked Weaver
Different Weaver and a different nest. They all seem to have their own building style.
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
masked-weaver-nest
Babs
ace
This one seems to be showing off, hope the other weaver doesn't see it.
July 9th, 2020
