Photo 1289
The last of the Icebergs
as I will prune them during the next week. Fortunately they start to flower late September again.
25th July 2020
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
icebergs-no-more-till-september
Valerie Chesney
These roses have been so beautiful Diana...love the tiny buds in this capture...
July 25th, 2020
