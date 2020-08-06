Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1301
On the game farm
where they breed wild animals for game reserves. This Deer ( I could not find it's name yet) seems to be a new addition with quite a few younger ones. I am always happy when they are not too far away, as length of my zoom is limited.
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3914
photos
259
followers
190
following
356% complete
View this month »
1294
1295
1296
1297
1298
1299
1300
1301
Latest from all albums
1308
1299
1309
1300
1302
1310
1303
1301
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
29th July 2020 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deer-maybe-fallow-vredenheim-breeding
Ron
ace
With that rack it almost looks like an elk. Mule deer also have colouring like that too. Nice shot though!
August 6th, 2020
Margo
ace
Didn't realize they grew antelopes so quickly!! It looks quite young
August 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close