Previous
Next
On the game farm by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1301

On the game farm

where they breed wild animals for game reserves. This Deer ( I could not find it's name yet) seems to be a new addition with quite a few younger ones. I am always happy when they are not too far away, as length of my zoom is limited.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
356% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ron ace
With that rack it almost looks like an elk. Mule deer also have colouring like that too. Nice shot though!
August 6th, 2020  
Margo ace
Didn't realize they grew antelopes so quickly!! It looks quite young
August 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise