Photo 1303
One from the bouquet
I received from hubby
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3920
photos
260
followers
191
following
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
6th July 2020 12:45pm
Tags
rose-bouquet-ts-faffed
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Lovely!
August 8th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
August 8th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh he is well trained if he gives such beautiful gifts 😉
August 8th, 2020
