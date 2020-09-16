Previous
Dikkop up close by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1342

Dikkop up close

behind my fence. There are days where there are at least twenty laying under the olive trees. Then they are gone and just this one couple stays. After a few days they are all back again. They seem to spend time in the other olive groves too.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

fabulous close up and details
September 16th, 2020  
Great! These Dikkops fascinate me....
September 16th, 2020  
Wonderful details!
September 16th, 2020  
