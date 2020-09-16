Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1342
Dikkop up close
behind my fence. There are days where there are at least twenty laying under the olive trees. Then they are gone and just this one couple stays. After a few days they are all back again. They seem to spend time in the other olive groves too.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
4037
photos
260
followers
192
following
367% complete
View this month »
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
Latest from all albums
1349
1342
1350
1343
1341
1344
1342
1351
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Special to me
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
14th August 2020 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dikkop-close
*lynn
ace
fabulous close up and details
September 16th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Great! These Dikkops fascinate me....
September 16th, 2020
April
ace
Wonderful details!
September 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close